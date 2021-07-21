Mahaicony girl dies in crash

The police today said that Chandramala Singh, 19, of Lot 13 Novar, Mahaicony died in an accident on the Content Public Road last night.

The police say that motorcar PVV 3507 was proceeding east along the northern side of Content Public Road at a fast rate of speed. As the driver was negotiating a left turn, she lost control of the vehicle and ended up on the southern side of the parapet and collided with a signboard which is owned by the Ministry of Public Works and then hit a utility pole.

The driver was taken out of the vehicle by public-spirited citizens and rushed to Mahaicony Public Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body is presently at the Anthony’s Funeral Home, Fort Wellington, West Coast Berbice awaiting an autopsy.