New GSA president Verwey not fazed by challenges to the sport

Owen Verwey was elected the President of the Guyana Squash Association (GSA) when the entity staged its electoral congress and annual general meeting (AGM) last Wednesday via Zoom.

The other members of the board are former president David Fernandes who returns in the capacity of vice president, Treasurer, Garfield Wiltshire; Secretary, Lorraine Ince, Assistant Secretary/Treasurer, Anabelle Singh, Chairperson for Clubs Committee, Robin Low, Chairperson for Competitions Committee, Deje Dias, Chairperson for Junior Affairs Committee, Juanita Fernandes, and Appointed Sub-Committee Chairperson for Fundraising, Suzanne DeAbreu.