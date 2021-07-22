Guyana News

CANU holds two after 73 lbs ganja found

The narcotics discovered
Two persons were yesterday arrested after CANU officers during an operation intercepted their vehicle and discovered them with 73 lbs  (33.2 kg) of cannabis.

A release yesterday from the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) stated that their officers during an operation on the East Coast of Demerara stopped a vehicle at 2:05 pm on the Lusignan Prison Road when they discovered the large quantity of narcotics.

The two persons were arrested and taken to CANU Headquarters where they remain in custody pending investigations.