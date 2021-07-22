Four on tractor arrested in Region Ten for shotguns, ammo

Four men travelling in Kwakwani/Ituni on an unlicensed tractor were yesterday arrested by police after they were found to be in possession of two shotguns and matching ammunition.

According to a police report, the men, ages 23, 34, 55 and 62, were travelling in 19 Miles, Kwakwani/Ituni, Region Ten, when a police patrol stopped them after noticing that the tractor did not have a registration number.

The ranks then proceeded to carry out a search of the men and the tractor during which they discovered a 12-gauge shotgun at the side of the vehicle and a second 12-gauge shotgun behind the driver’s seat.

The search carried out on the men found eleven matching rounds in the pockets of two of the suspects.

The suspects are currently in police custody at the MacKenzie Police Station and the firearms and ammunition have since been lodged.

Police investigations continue.