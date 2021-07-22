GDF expected to play integral role

The graduates of the GDF Standard Officers Course 52 have been told by their Commander-in-Chief, President Irfaan Ali that their role as officers also encompasses disaster preparedness and response operations in addition to defending Guyana’s national sovereignty.

According to an Office of the President release on Tuesday, these remarks were part of his address to the graduates of the GDF Standard Officers Course 52 at Base Camp Ayanganna. The newly-minted officers were told that in addition to securing the country’s territorial integrity, the GDF will play an integral role in the development of a National Disaster plan to help protect Guyanese and the country’s resources from the effects of climate change.