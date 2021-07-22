Hemp cultivation awaits legislation after Cabinet approval

Even as Cabinet has agreed in principle to allow production of hemp on a large scale subsequent to advice from Attorney General Anil Nandlall, a number of matters must be ironed out before cultivation can begin, he has said.

Nandlall on Monday explained that Cabinet had requested advice on whether the variety of hemp proposed to be cultivated is on the schedule of prohibited substances under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Control Act.

Nandlall found that the variety is not listed as an illegal drug under the Act and therefore it was agreed that they would move forward with the framework for the industry.