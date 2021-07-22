Region Nine REO held after woman shot in his vehicle

The Regional Executive Officer (REO) of Region Nine, Karl Singh was yesterday taken into custody by the police after allegedly shooting a 25-year-old woman in his motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

Gladys Benedict is currently a patient at the Lethem Regional Hospital where she is awaiting a second surgery to remove the bullet that hit her in the abdomen. The Police, in a statement, said that around 11 pm on Tuesday at the Commercial Zone, Lethem, Singh and Benedict were in a motor vehicle, which belongs to the former, when he allegedly shot her in the abdomen.

Benedict was taken to the Lethem Regional Hospital by Singh, 33, and surgery was immediately performed and her condition is now regarded as stable. The police said that Singh was arrested and escorted to the Lethem Police Station where his licensed firearm was seized and lodged.