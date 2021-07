Police are investigating the death of a 31-year-old teacher who was found dead in his home in Region Nine.

The deceased has been identified as Peter Christian, a teacher attached to the Karasabai Primary School.

According to police, at about 17:00 hours on Sunday, the deceased’s father, Rudy Christian said that he went to their home in Kurricock Village, a satellite village of Karasabai and found his son, who complained of feeling unwell.