UN Commissioner had urged Guyana in December to work on comprehensive human rights plan

Civil society and other stakeholders should be consulted to help this country to collectively develop a comprehensive national human rights action plan, United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) Commissioner Michelle Bachelet has told the Guyana Government in December last year.

In that process, the UNHRC said that it and other UN entities are willing to provide support and that this country should embrace similar support from international organisations.

“I look forward to discussing with you ways in which my Office may assist Guyana in relation to the areas identified in this letter and its annex,” Bachelet wrote to Minister of Foreign Minister Hugh Todd, copied to Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance Gail Teixeira.