Capoey Lake’s Sara Henry awarded Ireland Fellows scholarship

After a competitive year-long application process, Capoey Lake, Essequibo Coast resident Sara Henry has secured a scholarship to read for her Master’s Degree under the Ireland Fellows Programme for Small Island Developing States (SIDS)

Henry, a Senior Planning and Monitoring Officer at the Protected Areas Commission (PAC), is the first Guyanese to be afforded the opportunity under the programme. She will be pursuing studies in Environmental Leadership at the National University of Ireland, Galway.

Henry told Sunday Stabroek that she is aiming to return to Guyana equipped with skills that she can use to contribute to environmental and biodiversity management in the country, particularly in the public sector.

Additionally, she pointed out that her work experience at the PAC has prepared her well for this chapter. Henry explained that while environmental conservation is her passion, her work throughout the years has made her keenly aware of the massive potential Guyana has to contribute to the global efforts against climate change through the conservation of its biodiversity.

She said, too, that during her work over the last six years she has recognised that gaps exist in the country as relates to the capacity of young professionals like her and within institutions, particularly government. This, she said, will be an area she will like to work on upon her return.

The Ireland Fellows Programme is a fully-funded graduate level opportunity, where Fellows spend one year studying at a university in Ireland. During this time, they are expected to participate in a number of networking and intercultural activities, as well as professional development events, to enrich their experience, build strong linkages, all of which prepares them for strong leadership roles upon return to their country.

The Government of Ireland, as part of its commitment to addressing climate change, more so in SIDS, is providing an opportunity for young leaders to engage in graduate level studies at the world-renowned universities in Ireland.

Honorary Irish Consul to Guyana Dr. Deen Sharma, in brief comments, said the Government of Ireland has developed the programme in an effort to offer meaningful assistance to SIDS like Guyana.

He said with Henry’s acceptance, he hopes others will follow and he encouraged young professionals to take advantage of the opportunity.

In June 2019, Ireland launched its Strategy for Partnership with SIDS, where common interests and goals for cooperation are articulated, particularly in the area of climate change.

One of the commitments under this Strategy is to build the capacity of future leaders within these countries so that they can return to contribute to its development, while also maintaining good relations with Ireland.

Henry encouraged other Guyanese to seek to make use of the scholarship opportunity. It is her intention upon her return, to bring more awareness to the programme, and provide assistance to applicants.

She disclosed she is excited to embark on this journey, confident of academic success, and looked forward to her role as a Guyanese ambassador.

More information on the Ireland Fellows Programme – SIDS may be accessed at https://www.irishaidfellowships.ie.

Additionally, Sharma said that the Irish government is also seeking to build relationships with Non-Governmental Organisations in an effort to help develop relevant programmes to benefit the local communities. NGOs can contact Guyana Honorary Consulate on 614 5512, to learn more about the opportunities available.