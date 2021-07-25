Pedestrian dies at De Willem following collision between vehicles

Kenneth Smith, 54, of Ocean View, Utivlugt died yesterday while walking on the De Willem Public Road following a collision between two vehicles.

The police in a statement today said that Rampaul Sursen, 43, a carpenter of Tuschen, New Scheme, East Bank Essequibo was also injured in the crash.

The vehicles involved in the collision were PZZ 9052 driven by Tyree Li-A-Ping of Public Road, WCD, a 21 year-old student of the University of Guyana and motor pickup GPP 8150 driven by 39-year-old Sahadeo Singh of Hydronie, East Bank Essequibo.