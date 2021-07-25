Guyana’s Oil and Gas Sector: More on dated dogmas and basic fiscal absurdities

Introduction
Today’s column continues my rather extended interrogation cum discussion (over the past several weeks) of the plethora of mis-representations, deceptions, and plain fake news put out ceaselessly in the social and print media by the local and external purveyors of noise and nonsense directed at Guyana’s emergent oil and gas sector. As earlier indicated the motives behind this onslaught are varied even though laser focused on portraying, explicitly and implicitly, Guyana’s oil and gas sector as doomed to failure and, indeed, deservedly so! In pursuit of this agenda, the noise and nonsense contingent is consigning the broad mass of their fellow Guyanese to continued immiseration, persistent want and poverty