Going in, although this is the traditional Sunday space in Stabroek News for my SO IT GO column, I am operating merely as a conduit this week for my wife Annette and her very focused work as an environmentalist.as she puts the spotlight on The International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem, adopted by the General Conference of UNESCO in 2015 and celebrated each year on July 26th, seeking to raise awareness of the importance of mangrove ecosystems as “a unique, special and vulnerable ecosystem” and to promote solutions for their sustainable management, conservation and uses.

Ten years ago when Annette was asked by then President Jagdeo to chair the Guyana Mangrove Restoration Project, she did what she sometimes does with a project she is working on which is to solicit my volunteer services to raise awareness of the cause with some original music. In that particular case, it was to create a catchy jingle on the importance of mangroves and the mangrove jingle was born and I was delighted to find some folks in West Dem referring to me as “The Mangrove Man,” although I’m not sure the title fits.