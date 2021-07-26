Woman, 83, perishes in Linden fire

Norma Semple, 83, of Block 22 Wismar, Linden died in a fire early this morning, the police said.

According to the police, Semple resided by herself in a one-storey wooden structure in a completely fenced yard. The fire occurred between 2.15 am and 2.50 am.

Neighbour Alita Prowell stated that she was inside her home when she heard a loud and continuous cracking sound which caused her to look through her window at which point she observed that the home was engulfed in flames.

As a result an alarm was raised and neighbours sought to rescue the octogenarian but were pushed back by the flames.

The fire service was summoned and the blaze was eventually extinguished.

A search was carried out among the debris and the lifeless body of a female who is suspected to be that of Semple was seen on the ground below the kitchen area burnt beyond recognition.

The body was taken to the Linden Hospital Complex where same was pronounced dead on arrival. The body is now at the Pensioners Funeral Parlor Mortuary for storage awaiting a Post Mortem Examination.