Trinidad: Dil-E-Nadan drummer dies suddenly

(Trinidad Guardian) Hours after Trinidad & Tobago said goodbye to cultural icon Lutalo “Brother Resistance” Masimba, there is mourning at the loss of another musician. The death of Dil-E-Nadan drummer Anil Soogrim rocked the local chutney soca fraternity on Saturday.

Although the exact cause of death was not released publicly by the family, those close to him said he did not die of any COVID-19 complications. In a Facebook post, Dil-E-Nadan bandleader Raymond Ramnarine wrote: “Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day. Unseen. unheard, but always near. Still loved, still missed and forever dear. Anil Soogrim, we will always love you, a true brother, a team player. Gone too soon.”

Yesterday, Ramnarine posted again, sharing a video of the band’s last Carnival in 2020. He said Soogrim always loved his music and would do anything to be on stage. While on tour, Ramnarine promised to give 100 per cent performances on stage to make Soogrim proud.

Six-time Chutney Soca Monarch Samraj “Rikki Jai” Jaimungal also posted condolences, sharing that he and Soogrim travelled the world and shared many stages with the best of the best in chutney and soca music.

“Seemed like yesterday we were touring Guyana, Suriname, Canada, England and the USA. Thanks for the great memories sir,” Jaimungal said.

Another former Chutney Soca Monarch winner, Omardath Maraj, posted: “This morning as I awake to this heinous news, I’d like to wish the family of a friend, a fellow musician in the chutney industry, my condolences,” Maraj said.

The A-Team band also sent condolences to Dil-E-Nadan and Soogrim’s family, saying that his passing was shocking.

“We can only pray for his safe transition into the afterlife. Our culture has lost a great drummer/musician,” the band said.

Pannist Johann Chuckaree said: “This is a hard one to post this morning. RIP Anil Soogrim. Definitely, a kind soul and a great human being. We’ll miss you. So many good memories of you in the Dil E Nadan family. Life is short. Live every day to the fullest and love as much as you can.”

Radio personality Ashleia Baksh wrote that 20-plus years of friendship ended with Soogrim’s death. “A bond that could have only been broken in this way,” Baksh said.

She said Soogrim always had his friend laughing and never missed the opportunity to capture memories.

“This is a tough one for your family, loved ones, friends, all the musicians, artistes, the many band members you’ve worked with during your illustrious career, the entertainment industry and all the lives you’ve touched. I feel sick to my stomach knowing you’re no longer with us in this lifetime but I know you’re probably with Rodney right now though, watching and laughing at how we are crying. May we meet again my big brother and friend.”