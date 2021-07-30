Jamaica financing group targeting Guyana micro, small businesses

As the prospects which oil and gas hold for the Guyana economy grow increasingly apparent, potential investors from both within and outside the region are casting a contemplating eye on Guyana as the biggest single potential investment target in the region and even in the hemisphere, at this time.

In June, the Jamaican micro-finance company, Dolla Financial Services, expanded its operations into Guyana, establishing an outpost here, which, from all appearances, is being positioned for aggressive expansion. In the first instance the company is reportedly investing US$1 million in its venture, which amount will include capital expenditure and loanable funds.