Over 250,000 have received a first dose of COVID vaccine – ministry

Over 250,000 persons have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the Ministry of Health reported today on its Facebook page.

It said as of today 250,712 persons have received a first dose. This is 804 higher than yesterday’s figure.

In addition, it said that 138,624 persons have received both doses of a COVID vaccine.

Roughly another 200,000 persons would have to come forward to receive first doses for Guyana to be considered to be in a safe place.