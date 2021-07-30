Terms of environment assessment for gas project to be concluded shortly –EPA Head

The Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for the US$900 million gas-to-energy project should begin shortly after the Terms of Scope (ToS) for its conduct is issued to the consultants who will be facilitating the process.

With the deadline for public submissions of questions or concerns to be considered in the ToS having passed, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is currently in the process of developing the ToS for the EIA’s conduct, Executive Director of the Agency, Kemraj Parsram told Stabroek News yesterday.

A series of public scoping meetings intended to help craft the terms of scope for the EIA’s conduct was held earlier this month after Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL) and its co-venturers applied to the EPA for environmental authorisation to construct and operate an offshore and onshore pipeline, a natural- gas process plant, and a temporary materials offloading facility. After screening the application, the EPA had determined that an EIA was required. Parsram said that the potential impact of the project is not yet known, hence the requirement of an EIA.