Two Venezuelan women die in blaze

Two Venezuelans perished yesterday morning after a fire, suspected to have been caused by an unattended stove, gutted an Alberttown, Georgetown apartment building.

The dead women have been identified as Marialina Texidor, 25, and Maria Alejandra Patina Benjamett, 41. The women were trapped in the heavily grilled building.

The fire started around 8.46 am at Lot 136 Fifth Street, Alberttown.

The property housed several buildings which are known as the Vizion Hotel and Apartments. The burnt property is owned by Rishiram Jainarine, a resident of No.39 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.