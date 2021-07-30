Vaccinations open to all in Trinidad

(Trinidad Guardian) The Ministry of Health has opened up vaccinations to anyone who wishes to be vaccinated, even without an appointment.

In a statement yesterday, the ministry said that appointments will no longer be necessary to gain access to COVID-19 vaccines at all drive-through facilities and some mass vaccination sites from today.

According to the Ministry of Health, this liberal process is to allow increased access to doses as the country prepares for the arrival of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19).

The ministry statement said: “This initiative is aimed at increasing the reach, accessibility and convenience for members of the public seeking to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The population is encouraged to avail themselves of this opportunity to protect themselves and their loved ones from the COVID-19 virus.”

The only mass sites that will not be accepting walk-in appointments are the UTT Chaguanas Campus and the National Racquet Centre as second dose AstraZeneca vaccines are being administered there.

The ministry also listed the times for the vaccination processes. At the Paddock, Queen’s Park Savannah, Sangre Grande Civic Centre, Mayaro Sport Facility, PowerGen Penal Power Station and Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA), the vaccinations will take place from Mondays to Fridays from 8 am to 3 pm.

The days and times at the Frankie Boodram Wallerfield International Raceway, Heliport, Chaguaramas and Ato Boldon Stadium are Mondays to Sundays from 8 am to 5 pm.

The National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA) site will operate from Wednesdays to Sundays from 9 am to 6 pm and the NCIC Divali Nagar Site will be Mondays to Fridays from 9 am to 5 pm.

Meanwhile, the Chamber of Industry and Commerce and AMCHAM T&T, in collaboration with the Trinidad and Tobago Coalition of Services Industries, are operating a mass vaccination site at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA), Port-of-Spain, only.

The business organisations said that anyone can book an appointment at www.vaccinate.org.tt and that walk-ins will also be accommodated.

The NAPA vaccination site is open from 9 am to 6 pm Wednesdays to Sundays weekly.

They advised that they are not conducting vaccinations at the Chamber Building, Columbus Circle, Westmoorings, as stated in messages being circulated on social media.

The Chamber has also assured there are no shortages of any kind at the NAPA vaccination site.

“We have all the materials required to conduct our vaccination drive. In fact, we are open for walk-ins and people can make appointments at vaccinate.org.tt, so please come in and get your vaccinations,” chamber CEO Gabriel Faria told Guardian Media.

“We’ve been getting excellent support from the Ministry (of Health) and there are no shortages of any items.”

He said they have received nothing but good reviews and said this weekend, they intend to have giveaways from companies that have been supporting the effort.