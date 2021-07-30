Turning up at the Central Immigration Office only to be turned away for a silly reason

Dear Editor,

I recently attempted to have my family’s passports renewed in Georgetown. There I was, 3 kids and wife in tow, turning up early at the Central Immigration Office only to be told that they are only serving 100 persons per day and I would have to return. I want my fellow Guyanese to brace themselves for this part; when I inquired if I could pre-book my appointment to avoid having to clash with others, I was told there is currently no such system in place.

Editor, one does not have to understand the logistics behind preparing and managing three small children for a visit to any public office to marvel at this asininity. In the modern age of smartphones, tablets and other smart devices, in the middle of a global pandemic that advises against large gatherings, the entity responsible for the issuing and renewal of this important travel document has not found it strategic to allow persons to book spots online/in advance to avoid being turned away at the gate. I reside in Georgetown and have my own transportation, I can only imagine what goes through the minds of those who have to travel long distances to be turned away for such a silly reason.

Perhaps it is time the subject Minister with oversight over the immigration office conduct an audit of its procedures to unearth this and other areas of opportunity. Even if they were writing your name in a book with the following day’s date on a page, it would be better than turning up and hoping you win the admission lottery. Such a small, practical move can avoid creating disgruntled citizens and bring some semblance of fairness and orderliness to the way business with the public is conducted. We can fix these issues and pump oil simultaneously.

Sincerely,

Shazaam Ally