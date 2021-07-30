Guyana’s medal hopes rest on Persaud, track and field trio

Guyana’s youngest Olympian, Aleka Persaud, will look to make a big splash in the pool in today’s heats when she dives into competition to start her Olympic debut campaign at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

The 15-year-old will be one of eight swimmers in heat four of 11 heats of the 50m freestyle races which starts at 06:30hrs. Persaud who has the fastest entry time (28.10s) in the heat, will be in the centre of the pool in lane four.

She will be aiming to swim her way to the semi-finals tomorrow. The swimmers with the top 16 fastest times will advance to the semis.