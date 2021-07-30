Jacobs re-elected as Dynamics FC president

Former Golden Jaguar international Dwain Jacobs has returned unopposed to the helm of recently formed Golden Grove football club, Dynamics FC, when the entity staged its elections and Annual General Meeting (AGM) on July 18.

This was confirmed by secretary of the East Coast Demerara Football Association (ECDFA) Gidell Austin, who supervised the forum on behalf of the club. Jacobs will lead the club which was formed in 2018, for another two-year term.

The other members of the executive, who were also elected unopposed, are 1st Vice President, Dawn Francis; 2nd Vice President, Moses Harper; Secretary, Kevin Morgan; Treasurer, Alyne-Ann Downes; Manager, Osafo Wills; and Assistant Manager, Anikie Whinfield.