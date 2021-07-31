44 groups get gov’t donations for emancipation celebrations

The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport on Friday made contributions to 44 groups to assist them with their emancipation celebrations.

The ministry handed over the contributions during a small ceremony at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre. During the handing over, it was disclosed that the decision to make contributions to the various cultural groups across the various regions, was not just a decision of the ministry but one of the entire Cabinet.

“This is a decision that we made after the requests would have come in to the ministry that we believe that groups of all Guyanese deserve support,” remarked Minister Charles Ramson Jr. He also advised that it is important for the groups to remember their responsibility while celebrating emancipation over the weekend.