Businessman charged with conning jewellery store owner out of $12M

A businessman was yesterday charged with obtaining money by false pretense from the owner of Sanjay’s Jewellery.

Frank Corlette, of Lot 72 Robb Street, Bourda, Georgetown, appeared in a Georgetown court, where Senior Magistrate Leron Daly read the charge to him.

It is alleged that on January 14, 2021, at Sheriff Street, Georgetown, with the intent to defraud, Corlette obtained the sum of $12 million from Bishnarine Persaud by falsely pretending to him that he was in the position to sell a motor vessel, knowing same to be false.

Persaud is the proprietor of Sanjay’s Jewellery, located at Lot 26 Sheriff Street, Campbellville, Georgetown.

Corlette was granted $200,000 bail with the condition that he reports to Inspector Garnette at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters every Monday until the conclusion of the matter.

Corlette was advised to return to court on September 3 for his next hearing.