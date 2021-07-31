Citing food restriction, Caribbean Cinemas won’t reopen at Giftland at this point

Citing the restriction on food sales, Caribbean Cinemas today said it will not reopen at this point under new COVID-19 guidelines unveiled by the government yesterday and which take effect from tomorrow.

Under the new guidelines cinemas can operate at 40% capacity with fully vaccinated attendees but there can be no food sales. A statement from Caribbean Cinemas via Giftland Mall follows:

Caribbean Cinemas Response On Reopening

The Giftland Mall has been receiving numerous enquiries since yesterday’s announcement of Cinemas being allowed to be reopened. Below is the response from Caribbean Cinemas when asked on their reopening position.

Caribbean Cinemas will be unable to reopen in the Giftland Mall since, unlike other businesses, the cinemas were asked to maintain the restriction on selling food. Even when the occupancy rate has been reduced to 40%, the opening without the sale of snacks and beverages is not what customers expect when going to the movies. In comparison to other businesses like bars and restaurants, where people are constantly talking, in the cinemas, the patrons are seated, facing the screen, and not talking while watching a movie. Customers are also required to put back their masks as soon as they are finished eating their snacks at the cinemas. They regret this decision and are eager to bring to Guyana the Summer releases which are being well received elsewhere.

As a matter of fact, wherever restaurants are open around the globe today under Covid-19 restrictions, Cinemas are open and selling snacks and food. This includes England, Canada, and neighboring countries like Antigua, St. Lucia, French Guiana and Suriname. There is no science anywhere that a person going to a movie theatre is at greater risk than going to a bar, restaurant, or club. If anything, it is considered safer. Caribbean Cinemas urges the Government to reconsider this position, as eating in cinemas with appropriate social distancing and facing away from one another while eating poses a far less health risk than common dining or even prevailing circumstances encountered in everyday Guyanese life.

The decision to not allow food which is a necessity for a cinematic experience is regrettable and we are kindly requesting a review of this position by the authorities.

For further clarification, Caribbean Cinema’s contact for Guyana is Mr. George Borges who can be reached by email at gborges@caribbeancinemas.com.