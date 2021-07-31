City Council doesn’t recognise appointment of new interim Town Clerk

Georgetown Mayor Ubraj Narine yesterday said the City Council would not recognise the appointment of Candace Nelson as interim Town Clerk and has sought legal advice on the way forward.

At a news conference, Narine vowed that the Council will continue to battle the imposition like it has in the past, while urging that the government stop politicising governing bodies and local agencies across the country.

Nelson’s appointment came to light after Chairman of the Local Government Commission Julius Faerber wrote to then acting Town Clerk Sherry Jerrick and instructed her to return to her substantive position of Assistant Town Clerk effective from July 28, 2021.

Narine, who said the Council had made no complaint against Jerrick, contended that the Commission appeared to act as the complainant, prosecutor and the judge in the matter and he called it an injustice.

Narine noted that Jerrick acted as Town Clerk for close to two years and the Council faced no problem with her performance and added that her decisions were executed fairly and the correct processes were followed.

He also questioned the process that was used by the Local Government Commission to select Nelson, whom he noted that temporarily been chosen to act in the place of Jerrick while she proceeded on vacation leave. However, he added that Nelson was almost immediately returned to her substantive post because of her attitude and after failing to comply with the decisions of the Council.

He was adamant that the Council will not be instructing her.

Maintaining that Nelson is not qualified for the post, he asked that the Commission reconsider the decision. He added that he reached out to Faerber on two occasions and asked for a meeting with the Commission but to date there has been no reply.

Narine, who said attempts would be made to internationalise the situation, suggested that the appointment represents a further attempt by government to frustrate the Council’s execution of its responsibilities.

He claimed that in spite of being stifled, including the denial of its annual subvention, the Council is still trying to manage its affairs and has had some success.

At the same time, he lamented that Georgetown appeared to be heading towards returning to a “garbage city” state as he again made mention of the Council being deprived of its subvention.

Narine noted that Nelson has not done anything outstanding as a training officer, “never produce a training manual or programme” and he voiced concern about what will happen to the council when meetings are called and the execution of decisions is needed.

Meanwhile, Councillor Clayton Hinds, who was also present at the press conference, stated that the council recognised that all its engagements with the LGC via letters seem to signal a “contentious and acrimonious” relationship.

He said to bring about good for the citizens, he believed that collaborative work is needed between the Commission and the Council.

Hinds also criticised Nelson’s performance, including her brief stint as Town Clerk, while saying that her unsatisfactory performance led to her being removed from the duties.