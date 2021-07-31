Country records 86 new COVID-19 cases

The Ministry of Health (MoH) on Friday confirmed the discovery of 86 new COVID-19 cases after some 1,300 tests were done.

This was indicated in the MoH’s COVID-19 dashboard which showed that the new cases recorded increased the country’s total number of confirmed cases to 22,458. These came after 1,342 more tests were done thus increasing the total number of tests done to date to 224,529.

According to the regional distribution of cases, new infections were reported in eight of the country’s ten administrative regions; regions One and Two (2 new cases each), Region Three (10 new cases), Region Four (47 new cases), regions Five and Ten (3 new cases each), Region Six (8 new cases), and Region Nine (11 new cases).

There are currently 742 active cases, 77 of which are in institutional isolation while another 665 are in home isolation. Fifteen persons are currently patients at the COVID-19 ICU and 192 more persons have recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recovered cases in the country to 21,166.