Emergency medical service now available outside city -as $51M fire station commissioned at Melanie

The government yesterday launched the extension of the country’s Emergency Medical Service (EMS) at Melanie, East Coast Demerara (ECD), where a $51 million fire station was also commissioned.

The newly constructed fire station, which is situated along the Melanie Public Road, is expected to boost the operations of the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) by responding to fires mainly in the East Coast district.

Delivering remarks at a simple ribbon cutting ceremony yesterday afternoon, Director of the EMS Dr Zulfikar Bux described the launch of the extension of the EMS as a historic moment for the country.