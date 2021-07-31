GPH doctors make breakthrough with surgery on hemophilia patient

The first controlled surgery on a hemophilia patient was recently conducted at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH), with the recipient of the procedure expected to make a full recovery.

Forty-two-year-old Looknauth Mohammed developed hernias and needed surgery to have the issue corrected. However, he has hemophilia, which is a rare blood disorder where persons are missing the factor in the blood that is responsible for clotting.

Local hemotologist Dr Kamela Bemaul-Sukhu told a news conference at the GPH on Thursday that a proper diagnosis depends on the severity of the cases. If a patient has less than one per cent of the necessary blood-clotting factor in his system he will be classified as a severe patient and as a result, can be at risk of bleeding. This factor is known as Factor VIII (factor eight), also known as an anti-hemophilic factor (AHF), which is an essential blood-clotting protein.