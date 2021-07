Rochino Maison, the Lindener who chopped a man who attempted to rescue a woman from him at Kara Kara, Mackenzie, was on Thursday remanded to prison on an attempted murder charge.

Maison, 24, of Kara Kara, Mackenzie, Linden, appeared via Zoom before Magistrate Annette Singh.

He was not required to plead to the indictable charge, bail was refused and he was remanded to prison.

The matter was adjourned until August 16, 2021.