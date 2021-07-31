Plaisance shop owner wanted over gun find

The Guyana Police Force is currently making attempts to find the proprietor of a Plaisance, East Coast Demerara shop, where a revolver and matching ammunition were found.

The police said that on Wednesday a gazetted officer and a party of police from Regional Division 4 (C) conducted a cordon and search at a shop, where the silver and black .38 Smith and Wesson revolver was found. Five matching rounds of ammunition were also found in the shop.

The articles were taken to the Sparendaam Police Station and lodged, the police said. The release further said that the police went to Ogle E.C.D., where they were told the proprietor resides, but the person was not present at the time.

The police said that efforts are being made to contact the proprietor as investigations continue.