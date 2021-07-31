Sarwan’s mall a reality after 10-year journey

Former Guyana and West Indies cricketer Ramnaresh Sarwan and his family on Friday commissioned their multi-million dollar Amazonian Mall at Providence, promising both recreational and economic opportunities to residents of the East Bank and West Demerara, even as he encouraged young athletes to think about investments to secure their future.

The Amazonian Mall at Block M, Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD), has been under construction since October 2018.

“Building a mall was seen as a good opportunity to serve the people of East Bank and West Demerara,” Sarwan told Stabroek News following the ribbon cutting. He noted that his investment, the size of which remains undisclosed, was about securing a future for him and his family at the end of his cricket career.