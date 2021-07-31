Vaccine requirement for public transport operators among new COVID measures

From tomorrow public transport operators will have to show proof of vaccination in order to be allowed to ply their trade, while persons not vaccinated against COVID-19 will be required to make appointments in order to access services at ministries and other government agencies.

The requirements are among the newest restrictions added to the COVID-19 Emergency Measures, which also now cater for the reopening of cinemas to operate at 40% capacity, albeit only for vaccinated patrons.

According to the updated measures, which were gazetted on Thursday and cover the month of August, in order to be considered vaccinated a person would have to have received at least one dose of either the AstraZeneca, Sputnik V, Sinopharm, Sincovac, Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, or Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.