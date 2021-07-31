Guyana News

Vaccine requirement for public transport operators among new COVID measures

-cinemas get greenlight to reopen

Over 250,000 persons have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the Ministry of Health reported yesterday on its Facebook page. It said 250,712 persons had received a first dose. This is 804 higher than Thursday’s figure. In addition, it said that 138,624 persons have received both doses of a COVID vaccine.
From tomorrow public transport operators will have to show proof of vaccination in order to be allowed to ply their trade, while persons not vaccinated against COVID-19 will be required to make appointments in order to access services at ministries and other government agencies.

The requirements are among the newest restrictions added to the COVID-19 Emergency Measures, which also now cater for the reopening of cinemas to operate at 40% capacity, albeit only for vaccinated patrons.

According to the updated measures, which were gazetted on Thursday and cover the month of August, in order to be considered vaccinated a person would have to have received at least one dose of either the AstraZeneca, Sputnik V, Sinopharm, Sincovac, Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, or Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.