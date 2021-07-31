Woman gets community service after claiming she stole to feed children

A woman was yesterday ordered to serve six months of community service after she admitted to stealing cellphones and money, which she said she did to provide food for her children.

Alicia Bernard appearance before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in a city court on a robbery charge, to which she pleaded not guilty.

The charge alleges that on July 22, at Cornhill Street, Georgetown, Bernard stole two cellphones and $2,000 cash, all amounting to $157,000, from the person of Ronette Johnson.

In an address to the court, Bernard said that she is a single mother and she was having financial difficulties. According to her, she needed money so that she could feed her children, who were hungry.

Senior Magistrate Daly ordered her to serve the community service or spend six months in jail in default.