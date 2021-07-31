Major partnerships help GGA donate millions for Schools Golf Programme

Not very often does a relatively unknown game dominate a country’s sport landscape, capturing the imagination and support of both players and supporters, yet golf has done that in an incredibly short time.

Yesterday morning, the Guyana Golf Association (GGA) handed over equipment and balls to Region 3’s Regional Education Officer, Devendra Persaud, Regional Executive Officer, Jainarine Somwar and Regional Vice Chairman, Omesh Satayannand and various teachers at the Vreed-en-Hoop headquarters.

REO Persaud said “This is the beginning of major development in education especially since the focus is on Physical Education and golf is amongst the few fully COVID compliant sports. We will put every effort behind this programme and intend to make Region 3 a dominant leader.”