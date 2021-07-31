One-Day cricket returns to Providence

Fully vaccinated cricket lovers will finally have the chance to witness live action between Pakistan and West Indies from 11.00 hours today. The action at the National Stadium, Providence will be the first international match at the venue since India played in 2019.

The contest will bring back some amount of normalcy with 40 percent of the 15,000-capacity stadium being allowed in due to the COVID-19 measures agreed to between Cricket West Indies, the Government of Guyana and the Guyana Cricket Board.

The first of the four-match series was abandoned Tuesday due to rain after West Indies made 85 for five in their nine over allotment. The series will see the rest of the matches played in Guyana.