Persaud smashes national record —but does not go through to the semi-finals

Guyana’s youngest Olympian, Aleka Persaud, swam her personal best en route to smashing the national record in the women’s 50m freestyle event yesterday at the ongoing Olympic Games.

However, the heroics of the 15-year-old was not enough to propel her into the semi-finals.

Swimming out of lane four at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, Persaud entered heat four seeded first of eight entrants with a time of 28.10s.