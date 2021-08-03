Gov’t plans to hike public service wages before yearend – President

Although silent on if or when government will meet and negotiate with the GPSU, President Irfaan Ali yesterday said public servants would be receiving retroactive increases in wages and salaries before the end of the year.

At a virtual news conference to mark the end of his first year in office, Ali also urged public servants to be wary of calls for strike action and trust his government to offer them a “holistic” package.

“My vision and the vision of the government is not only about salaries. Let me assure you, first of all and before I continue, that the public servants will receive salary increases before the end of the year and it will be retroactive,” Ali said when asked for an update on collective bargaining with the Guyana Public Service Union, which has been seeking to meet with the government for negotiations.