Lindener, 23, drowns in creek

A twenty-three-year-old Lindener drowned yesterday afternoon during an outing with friends at Buck Town Creek, Christianburg, Wismar, Linden.

The deceased was identified as Stephen Wayne Major of Self Help Scheme, Amelia’s Ward, Linden.

According to a police report, Major at about 1 pm visited the creek in the company of friends to enjoy a hangout and swim. Upon arrival, police said the group of friends began consuming alcohol after which they went into the water.

The report stated that Major proceeded in the vicinity of the koker and it appeared as though he was doing stunts in the water. According to an eyewitness, Major went under the water for about two minutes and resurfaced a short distance away. A man present at the creek attempted to rescue him but failed due to the strong water current. The report added that five other men went into the water and retrieved Major and brought him to shore. He was unconscious.

Cardiopulmonary resus-citation was administered but he failed to regain consciousness. He was then taken to the Linden Hospital Complex where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The police were informed and visited the hospital where the body was examined by detectives for marks of violence. None was seen.

The body is presently awaiting a post-mortem examination.