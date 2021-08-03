Two die in Airy Hall accident

A policeman is among two men who died on Sunday following an accident at Airy Hall Public Road, Essequibo Coast.

Dead are 23-year-old Romesh Dass of Essequibo, a police officer, and 22-year-old Abdool Shamain, also of Essequibo. According to the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the two men were on a motorcycle when they collided with a motorcar driven by 30-year-old Mahindra Raj of Essequibo Coast.

The men who were on the motorcycle were picked up in an unconscious state by public-spirited citizens who rushed them to the Suddie Public Hospital where they were pronounced dead on arrival, the police said.

Raj is assisting the police with investigations.