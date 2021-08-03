Does Alexander actually understand what he is saying?

Dear Editor,

In Vincent Alexander’s letter `Lowenfield, Myers and Mingo are entitled to a hearing free of bias’ (SN, 2nd August 2021) Vincent Alexander (GECOM Commissioner) suggests that the infamous trio will not get a hearing free of bias because of statements by the Government-appointed Commissioners.

Does Vincent Alexander (GECOM Commissioner) actually understand what he is saying especially when he himself is biased?

It is no big secret that Vincent Alexander is very supportive of the infamous trio. Why is that? The infamous trio want a hearing but they don’t want anyone there who may vote against them which is satirical.

Yours faithfully,

Sean Ori