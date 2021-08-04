Bill to ease access to birth certificates passed

The government yesterday used its majority in the National Assembly to pass amendments to the legislation for the registration of births and deaths, including simplifying the process for adults without original documents to acquire birth certificates.

The Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill 2021 was passed following more than three hours of debate.

Once enacted, it will see the insertion of a new Section 44A in the principal Act, simplifying the process of acquiring a birth certificate if a person has no original documents. Such persons will have to present a statutory declaration by a person of high standing within a community, such as a community leader or Toshao, or any other document containing particulars of their birth. This saw concerns being raised among the opposition members. The clause also provides how a certificate of death for an adult who has no original documents may be obtained.