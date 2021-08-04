Cleaner wins default judgment against T&T-based oil services company over chemical burns -claimed that she was provided with substandard gloves

For chemical burns sustained to her fingers, Tanesha Fredericks who worked as a utilities cleaner, has been granted a default judgment against locally operated Trinidad oil company—Centipede Offshore (Guyana) Inc., which provides services to ExxonMobil here.

According to correspondence from the woman’s attorneys, seen by this newspaper, Centipede Offshore Inc., provided Fredericks with substandard gloves not suited for handling toxic chemicals and cleaning agents.

Attorneys Eusi Anderson and Khawan Rodney said that instead of being given “industrial strength gloves” to do her work, Fredericks, even after repeatedly complaining, was only given surgical gloves.