Fifteen companies tender to market Guyana’s oil

Fifteen companies yesterday submitted technical and financial proposals at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board to provide marketing services for Guyana’s oil entitlement from the Liza Destiny Floating, Production, Storage and Offloading vessel.
The companies were from a number of countries across the world and in these proposals submitted, presented their possible commission for the marketing of the said oil entitlement. In July, Stabroek News reported that the Ministry of Natural Resources which is the procuring entity had invited eligible bidders to submit bids for the project.