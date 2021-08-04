La Penitence woman dies after being hit on Homestretch Ave

A woman has died after she was struck down in the early hours of yesterday morning along Homestretch Avenue, in Georgetown.

Malesa Lewis, 23, of La Penitence, Georgetown, was struck by Delroy Dominique D’Aguiar, 29, of Charlestown, Georgetown, who police say was reported to have been speeding.

The police, in a press release issued yesterday, stated that D’Aguiar, the driver of a car, PSS 4025, has alleged that Lewis was crossing the road and ended up in his path. He further said that he applied brakes to avoid a collision but failed and hit the woman.