Maritime Administration Dep’t ups vaccination ante

Operators of passenger boats have been informed that they risk being suspended or having their licences revoked if they operate unvaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) yesterday announced via its Facebook page.

The requirements for speedboat captains, bowmen and monitors were announced in the new provisions of the updated COVID-19 Emergency Measures gazetted by the Ministry of Health. The requirement took effect from August 1.

According to the published notice, operators are at all times required to have their vaccination card with official identification in their possession to be produced if required by a Police or MARAD officer or any official from the Ministry of Health.