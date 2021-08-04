Guyana News

Umami setting up agro-processing facility at Black Bush Polder

Managing Director of Umami Inc, Chris Persaud (right) and Chief Executive Officer of GO-Invest, Dr Peter Ramsaroop exchanging the signed documents. At centre is Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha. (Ministry of Agriculture photo)
Black Bush Polder has been earmarked by Umami Incorporated for a multi-million dollar agro-processing facility which is expected to be a boon to the farmers in the region.

The Ministry of Agriculture yesterday stated in release that it inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Umami Incorporated and the Guyana Office for Investment (GO-Invest) for the construction of a multi-million dollar agro-processing facility in Black Bush Polder, Region Six.

Umami Inc is a Guyanese manufacturer of agro processed items which include sauces, seasonings and condiments.