Alleged mastermind in murder of overseas-based Guyanese surrenders to cops -wanted bulletin issued for accused in strangling

The woman who is accused of planning the robbery that left overseas-based Guyanese Hemraj Pardesi dead yesterday turned herself into police custody, while a bulletin has been issued for the man who allegedly committed the killing.

Pardesi, also known as ‘Prem’, 67, who would usually travel back and forth between Guyana and the United States, was found lying face down in his yard, at Reliance Settlement, East Canje, Berbice, with blood oozing from his nose during the wee hours of Wednesday morning.

According to a police source, the woman, 23, turned herself over at the Reliance Police Station without a lawyer yesterday.