Notes on Bread Pudding

Last weekend was a four-day holiday weekend here in Barbados and I made bread pudding to share with friends. One of them messaged me late Saturday night with an accompanying photograph of the remaining quarter of the 8 x 8-inch dish of bread pudding I had made for her. The text accompanying the message said, “As usual, the bread pudding is heavenly. This is all that is left. I have some greedy people in this house. I’m trying to leave some for tomorrow, but it is so difficult”. The following day, Sunday, my other friend who was given the other pan of bread pudding called and asked, quietly, almost sheepishly, “When next you are making bread pudding?”